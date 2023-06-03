Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,200,000 after buying an additional 190,817 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,139,000 after buying an additional 575,627 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,208,000 after buying an additional 720,961 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 3.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,192,000 after buying an additional 61,018 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

