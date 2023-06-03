PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,148,000 after buying an additional 669,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 318,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 46.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 298,297 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.