Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YJUN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 150,525 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of YJUN stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.