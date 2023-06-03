John Bencich Buys 5,000 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) CEO John Bencich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $6.74 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
