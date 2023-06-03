Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total value of $27,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $226.97 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.93. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,492,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,682,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

