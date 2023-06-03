PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 426 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.