WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.83.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WSC stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

