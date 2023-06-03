PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

