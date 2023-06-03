Anne Delsanto Sells 900 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

