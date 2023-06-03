Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

INO stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.