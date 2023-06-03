JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VVV. Citigroup lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Valvoline stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 99,111 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 118,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Valvoline by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

