Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.71 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.