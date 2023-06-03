Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.63 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 366.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 200,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,012,000 after purchasing an additional 159,867 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 24,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $181.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.