Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

NYSE ZTS opened at $171.90 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

