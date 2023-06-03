Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ANSYS by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS opened at $325.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.41.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

