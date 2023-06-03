C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 198,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

