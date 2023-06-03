Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 870 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

NYSE CLX opened at $161.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 278.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

