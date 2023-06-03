Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROP opened at $458.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.84 and a 200 day moving average of $437.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $463.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971 shares of company stock worth $423,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.