Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,363 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flowserve by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Flowserve by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

