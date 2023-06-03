6,791 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,736,527.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $190,165.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,736,527.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $190,165.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,427 shares of company stock worth $9,507,153. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

