PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 61.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE LCII opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

