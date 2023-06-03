Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $370.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.67. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

