Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,411 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

