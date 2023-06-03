Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $468,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 460,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $536.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.