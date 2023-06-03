Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,794 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

