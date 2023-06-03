Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 703,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,875,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,704,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 109,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

