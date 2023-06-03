7,943 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $46.77 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.