Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Holdings Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Civeo worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Civeo

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Civeo Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Civeo stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $320.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

