Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $450,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of MTW stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

