25,501 Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Talos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.