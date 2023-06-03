Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $467,000 Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 104,447 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.