Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Village Super Market worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of VLGEA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $563.87 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $257,259.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,604.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $257,259.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,604.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $160,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,393.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,635 shares of company stock worth $465,140. Corporate insiders own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.