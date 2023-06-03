Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 70 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,528,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,611,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $200.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $200.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

