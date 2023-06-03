Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 522.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,217 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Chimerix worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 59.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimerix

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 51,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,997.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 98,450 shares of company stock worth $113,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chimerix Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Chimerix had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 514.97%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading

