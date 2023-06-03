Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.