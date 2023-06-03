Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 64,258 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at $12,438,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,582 shares of company stock worth $954,572 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Ciena stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

