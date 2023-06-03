Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,477 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after buying an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 436,678 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.