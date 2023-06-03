Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,929 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

