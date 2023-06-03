Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 14,636 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.