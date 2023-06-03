Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 187,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 169,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 137,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $298.55 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $302.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.32.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.