Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 64,775 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,432 shares of company stock worth $273,600. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

