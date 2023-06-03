American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.79.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

