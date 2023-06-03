Cantor Fitzgerald Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

