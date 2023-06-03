BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Nvwm LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

BJ opened at $62.05 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

