Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.51. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 657,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

