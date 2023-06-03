WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $1.81 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

