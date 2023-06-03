Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 109,850 Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,850 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.78% of Osisko Development worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Osisko Development during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Development by 2,497.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its stake in Osisko Development by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Osisko Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ODV opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Osisko Development Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

