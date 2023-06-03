Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.