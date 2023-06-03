Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 44.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $137.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.