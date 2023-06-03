Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.12.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

